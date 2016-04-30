Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:36.403 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:36.471 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:37.007 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:37.727 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.918 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.985 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.133 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.260 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.465 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.542 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:38.622 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:38.633 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.047 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:39.162 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:39.230 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:39.238 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:39.239 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.589 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.599 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.663 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.740 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.898
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.