Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:36.006 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:36.119 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:36.555 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.976 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.746 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.753 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.784 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:37.971 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.006 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:38.091 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.123 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:38.265 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.332 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.383 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.562 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.678 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:38.914 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.009 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.018 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.399 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.463 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.519
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.