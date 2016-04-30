Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.337 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:35.820 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:36.623 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.741 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.140 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.230 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.282 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.510 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37.569 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37.606 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.652 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:37.701 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.771 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:37.807 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.055 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.115
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.