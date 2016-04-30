Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.417 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:36.123 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.536 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.663 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.016 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37.125 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.212 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37.459 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.583 10. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.652 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:37.701 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.771 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:37.807 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.055 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.115 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:38.914 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.009 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.018 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.399 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.463 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.519 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.