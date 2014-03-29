INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:57.183 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:57.202 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:57.654 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:58.883 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:58.889 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:58.913 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:59.257 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:59.709 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 2:00.047 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 2:00.076 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 2:00.202 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 2:00.358 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 2:00.889 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 2:01.134 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 2:01.175 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 2:01.689 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 2:02.074 18. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 2:02.131 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 2:02.702 20. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 2:03.595 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 2:04.388 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 2:04.407
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.