EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:55:48.950 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:00.488 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:08.038 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:10.219 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:27.694 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 01:11.197 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 01:29.198 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:51.062 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:51.557 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 01:59.952 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps r. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18 laps r. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 26 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 61 laps Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 61 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo,1:47.187, lap 49.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.