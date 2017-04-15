Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 15 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.194 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.304 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:32.750 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:32.754 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.785 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.801 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.809 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:32.933 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:33.604 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:33.744 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.916 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:33.922 13. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.947 14. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.965 15. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:34.027 16. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.064 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.198 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.205 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.268 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:34.417
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.