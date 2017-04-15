Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:30.814 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:30.904 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:30.988 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.037 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.041 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:31.057 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.373 8. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:31.458 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:31.531 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.667 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:31.691 12. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.748 13. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.774 14. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:31.995 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:32.054 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:32.118 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:32.313 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.318 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.543 20. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.900
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
