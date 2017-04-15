Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:29.535 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:29.555 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:29.596 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:29.843 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:30.169 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:30.307 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:30.497 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:30.677 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:30.857 10. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:30.899 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:30.923 12. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.168 13. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:31.414 14. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.684 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.