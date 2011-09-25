Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Sept 25 Provisional result of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1 hr 59 mins 06.757 secs 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren +00:01.737 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 00:29.279 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 00:55.449 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 01:07.766 6. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:51.067 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1 lap 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1 lap 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 1 lap 12. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1 lap 13. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 1 lap 14. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 2 laps 15. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 2 laps 16. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 2 laps 17. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 2 laps 18. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 2 laps 19. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 4 laps 20. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 4 laps 21r. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 5 laps r. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 14 laps r. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 33 laps r. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 52 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Jenson Button,1:48.454, lap 54.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.