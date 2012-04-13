Motor racing-Wolff and Lauda renew Mercedes F1 contracts to 2020
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Times from the first free practice session for Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:37.106 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.116 3. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.316 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.584 5. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.911 6. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:38.977 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:39.198 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:39.199 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:39.748 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:39.768 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:40.056 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:40.153 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:40.298 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.328 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:40.540 16. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:41.071 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:41.204 18. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 1:42.330 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:42.521 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:44.118 21. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:44.227 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:44.500 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 1:47.204 24. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:50.465
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.