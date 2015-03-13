MELBOURNE, March 13 Daniel Ricciardo was putting on a brave face after engine problems forced him to miss Friday's second practice session for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo completed just nine laps in the first practice session then skipped the second warm-up after Red Bull's mechanics opted to switch engines.

The Australian, who finished third in last year's championship, was naturally frustrated by the setback but said it was not a major concern.

"It's a problem that we can fix for tomorrow," he told reporters.

"There's a lot of time to do what we need, so there's no concerns. It wasn't worth rushing it to get five laps this afternoon."

Under the new regulations in Formula One this season, teams are limited to four power units per driver per season compared to five last year.

Grid penalties will be applied if allowances are exceeded but Ricciardo said this was not an issue for Australia.

"We don't believe it will affect one of the four engines," he said. "So it's not a massive shot in the foot."

Ricciardo said the delay had only fueled his desperation to do well at his home grand prix. No Australian driver has won at home since Australia was added to the Formula One schedule in 1985.

Ricciardo crossed the line second last year but was later disqualified because of a fuel irregularity and said he was hoping for better luck this weekend.

"The whole week has been a bit of a tease," he said. "We have talked about racing a lot and haven't done much of it.

"I'm just more and more anxious to drive. I have got ants in my pants. It's just a bit more frustrating... but we will pick ourselves up and do what we can over the weekend.

"It would have been nice to get more laps today but it's definitely too early in the weekend to be down." (Editing by John O'Brien)