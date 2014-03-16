MELBOURNE, March 16 Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo's first Formula One podium finish at his home Grand Prix on Sunday was cast in doubt after he was found to have "consistently" exceeded permitted fuel consumption during the race.

Ricciardo finished second behind Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg at Albert Park but was under investigation, a statement from technical delegate Jo Bauer said.

"During the race car number 03 has exceeded consistently the maximum allowed fuel flow of 100 kg/h," Bauer said. "As this is not in compliance...I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

McLaren's Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen finished third in the race, with team mate Jenson Button fourth. (Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Alan Baldwin)