SEPANG, Malaysia, March 30 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was handed a 10 place grid penalty for next week's Bahrain Grand Prix after Formula One stewards ruled he had left the pits in an unsafe manner in Sunday's Malaysian race.

The Australian driver, who had been in fourth place, pulled away from a stop before his front left wheel was fully attached with engineers sprinting down the pitlane to push him back and fix the issue.

Ricciardo was also given a 10 second penalty during the race, which he retired from after 49 of the 56 laps, to leave him still searching for his first points since moving to the team for the 2014 season.

The 24-year-old was disqualified from second place in his home season-opening race in Melbourne two weeks ago because of an illegal fuel flow rate.

The team have appealed the decision with a hearing due in Paris on April 14, after the Bahrain race. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Alan Baldwin)