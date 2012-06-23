By Mark Elkington
| VALENCIA, Spain, June 23
rivals Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber and Jenson Button saw their
European Grand Prix chances evaporate in the Valencia heat on
Saturday after all three struggled in qualifying.
In an unpredictable season, with seven different winners in
seven races, none of the trio looked likely to become the first
to stand twice on top of the podium in Sunday's race at the
Mediterranean port circuit.
Ferrari's Alonso, who is second overall and two points
behind McLaren's Lewis Hamilton in the driver standings, will
start in 11th place on the grid while Webber, fourth overall,
starts 19th.
Britain's Button, the 2009 champion who was victorious in
the season opener in Australia, starts in ninth place.
"The result is a cold shower, because our expectations were
high and the car's potential has also increased," Spaniard
Alonso, who won in Malaysia, told reporters.
"The podium is out of reach and clearly, with Hamilton on
the front row, it's easy to expect that we will lose ground to
him.
"Let's hope that starting from the cleaner side of the track
I can quickly make up a few places."
With overtaking opportunities limited on the city circuit,
which has produced few thrills since its debut in 2008, Red
Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel is favourite to
win in Valencia for the third year in a row.
The German starts on pole with Hamilton alongside.
Red Bull's Webber, who is only six points behind Alonso in
the championship, had a problem with his rear wing DRS system
and failed to progress beyond the first phase of qualifying.
"I had no DRS, which costs about 1.3 second per lap and that
made it difficult," said the winner of last month's Monaco Grand
Prix.
"The car's put up a big fight today, we only managed to do
four laps and three of those were in qualifying.
"We have a lot to do tomorrow. We were hoping to fix the DRS
but we didn't make the cut; we should be able to fix it for
tomorrow."
Button, who is eighth in the driver rankings, was
pessimistic about his chances of making up ground.
"Not a lot happens here in the race," he told reporters.
"If you get it right on the strategy maybe, but the way the
tyres seem to hold on for most people, it's not going to be the
most exciting race, I don't think.
"It's not a place that's famous for its fantastic overtaking
manoeuvres. I think we're pretty much stuck with what we've
got."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alan Baldwin)