SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Newcomers Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez are relishing the prospect of tackling the toughest circuit in Formula One, even though their experience of it so far has come only via a simulator or on foot.

"I'm looking forward to another street circuit, they are my preferred type of track. I enjoyed racing at Monaco and Macau so it's always nice to come to a new one," Australian Ricciardo told reporters on Thursday ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

"There are lots of corners so I hope I can remember which way it goes, but I have spent some time on the simulator so it should help me out.

"I am expecting it to be physical as well. Drivers I have spoken to said it was one of the harder races... with the humidity and the length of the race. So it's a good challenge," the HRT driver said.

The night race on the tight, 5.073-km Marina Bay circuit is run in hot and humid conditions, with the threat of a tropical downpour.

"The simulator has taught me that it's going to be quite hard on traction. A lot of stop-start racing and some of the corners need a lot of braking as well, so it's quite easy to lock the outside front tyre," said the 22-year-old Ricciardo, who has yet to score a point in five starts.

"Until I actually drive it, I won't really know where time will be made and lost but I do expect it to be bumpy."

Sauber driver Perez, who has collected eight points from 13 races, took to the streets to familiarise himself with the circuit.

"I walked the track (on Wednesday) even though it wasn't completed to see how it looked. It will be my first night race and it looks like a tough circuit but I enjoy street racing," the 21-year-old Mexican said. "On a street circuit, the driver can make a bigger difference."

