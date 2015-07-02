SILVERSTONE, England, July 2 Mercedes team mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton have parked their motorhomes side by side in the British Grand Prix campsite and may well line up next to each other at both the start and finish on Sunday.

"I have organised to put up a big fence in between, it's going up tonight," Rosberg told reporters on Thursday. "I hope he doesn't party too loud. I'm turning my loudspeakers that way now."

Joking aside, only one is likely to be truly happy on Sunday and Rosberg sees no reason why it should not be him.

If he wins, instead of home favourite and double world champion Hamilton, those who want the title battle to go down to the wire will also have more to celebrate than most of the expected 140,000-strong crowd.

If the German has had self-doubts, particularly after Hamilton won 11 races to his five last year, they are less evident now.

"I have learnt to always keep believing and push through and overcome the doubts. I think it's very normal to have doubts," he said.

"I think all of you have doubts that you're going to be able to deliver with a great story this weekend, but you keep believing and then you just push through and you bang one out anyways and do better than everybody else.

"I'll give you something good to write about."

Rosberg, who has won three of the last four races and turned 30 last weekend, still has ground to make up.

"It's important for me to keep closing the gap to him and of course I'm going to try and do it here. It's a good period in the season for me now," he said.

"He's 10 points ahead and I need to keep digging away at that very quickly. Ten points is nothing if you look at the length of the season."

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Rosberg also likened himself to Britain's tennis number one Andy Murray.

"I just need to raise my game a little bit to make it happen. Just like Andy Murray, right? I just have to move up one notch. It's just up to me to do better," he said.

"I don't feel unlucky that Lewis is my team mate. It's an awesome challenge. That's why I race. And I know that if I do a good weekend at Silverstone I can beat him." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Lovell)