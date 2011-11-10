By Alan Baldwin
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Nov 10 Germany's Nico Rosberg has
signed a new deal keeping him at Mercedes beyond the 2013
season, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
In a statement issued ahead of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand
Prix, Mercedes added that seven-times champion Michael
Schumacher, the most successful driver in the sport, would again
be Rosberg's team mate next year.
The team said Rosberg, who joined from Williams in 2010, had
agreed "a multi-year contract extension to include the 2013
season and beyond".
Rosberg, the 26-year-old son of Finland's former champion
Keke, has yet to win a race since his debut in 2006 but is
highly regarded.
He has had three podium finishes and scored 217 points since
he joined Mercedes. This season he has scored five more points
than Schumacher and is seventh overall with two races remaining.
"To win in a Silver Arrow (Mercedes) will be one of the
highlights of my life so far," he said.
"I have every confidence that the team will provide me with
a winning car and that we will be able to contribute to the
fantastic racing heritage of the Silver Arrows."
Team boss Ross Brawn hailed the German as a driver who can
win races and championships and said he had already achieved
"results at the very limit of the technical capabilities of our
current car."
"He has an excellent work ethic and, together with Michael,
this gives us a driver pairing who consistently push the team to
improve and progress," he added.
"We look forward to providing Nico with a car which will
enable him to compete right at the front of the field and
achieve his deserved first win in Formula One."
Before his long-term commitment to Mercedes, Rosberg had
been one of the candidates tipped by the media as a possible
replacement for Brazilian Felipe Massa at Ferrari after next
season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)