By Alan Baldwin
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 10 Nico Rosberg defended his
driving tactics on Thursday as the German's fellow Formula One
drivers said they would discuss what was acceptable on the
track.
The Mercedes driver has come in for criticism for two
controversial moves he made in defending his position at last
month's Bahrain Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso made his anger evident when he was
forced wide and prevented from overtaking while McLaren's Lewis
Hamilton managed to get past only by running completely off the
track.
The race stewards in Bahrain decided not to punish Rosberg
or Hamilton and the incidents were among the main talking points
when drivers regrouped at the Spanish Grand Prix.
"Two of the drivers raised their concerns about it so we
need to discuss it," Rosberg told reporters. "If there was a
danger which I didn't cause on purpose then we need to implement
rules so that it doesn't arise again.
"Of course if there had been the barriers at Monaco it would
have been a different story," added the German, a winner in
China last month. "Then again, the guys behind would have backed
off a lot earlier.
"In that situation I judged it to be harsh but fair so it
was harsh but within the rules. And I didn't judge that I was
putting my competitors in danger."
Rosberg's team mate, seven-times world champion Michael
Schumacher who has himself been much criticised in the past for
his blocking moves, supported his compatriot.
"It's always a question of who is criticising, why he's
criticising... we have a governing body, the FIA, that will do
an analysis as they have done after Bahrain and they clearly
stated everything is fine," he told reporters.
"So if everything is fine, everybody has to deal with it and
accept it and that's about it.
"If it is not within the rules the FIA would have taken
action. They didn't and I didn't see anything wrong either,"
said Schumacher, winner of 91 races.
"I think everybody knows my style. My style is to use every
little edge and whatever it takes, whatever is needed, the rules
are clear and you just use it. You are not there to be giving
presents and to make other people happy."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)