July 22 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg has signed a new contract that will keep him at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton until the end of the 2018 season, the team said on Friday.

The team tweeted video of the 31-year-old German, runner up in the championship for the last two years, signing the contract to race for the team in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Double Formula One champion Hamilton signed a three-year deal with the team through to the end of the 2018 season in May last year. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)