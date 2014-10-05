(Fixes typo in second par)

SUZUKA, Japan Oct 5 The Formula One Japanese Grand Prix will begin from behind the safety car on Sunday as rain from an approaching typhoon has made conditions too dangerous to stage a normal start, the sport's governing body has said.

Typhoon Phanfone, currently lurking off the coast of Japan, has been dropping steady rain all morning on the 5.8 km Suzuka Circuit, leaving race organisers with little choice other than to send the drivers out behind the safety car.

Formula One's official forecaster UBIMET had on Saturday predicted a wet race but the major brunt of the storm was expected to be felt later on, affecting preparations for the next weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

And though support races ahead of the main Formula One event have taken place on the wet track, the persistent rain has worsened conditions, with Force India's Sergio Perez spinning off on his out-lap to the grid.

Nico Rosberg starts on pole and heads into the race trailing Mercedes team-mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton by three points. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien)