YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 4 The Sauber Formula One team will continue to be powered by Ferrari next season after announcing an extension of their technical partnership on Friday.

The Swiss-based team said in a statement at the Korean Grand Prix that they would use the complete Ferrari powertrain, which includes engine and gearbox and energy recovery system, as part of a multi-year agreement.

Sauber have a long-standing relationship with the Italian manufacturer and have used their engines since they split with BMW at the end of 2009. They were also powered by Ferrari between 1997 and 2005.

The engine rules are going through major change next season with the current V8 being replaced by a turbocharged V6 with energy recovery systems.

Ferrari are also powering the Russian-licensed Marussia team as well as their own works outfit, the most successful in the history of the sport and the only ones to have competed since the championship started in 1950. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)