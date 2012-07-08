Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi apologised to his Sauber mechanics on Sunday after knocking over three of them when he misjudged a pit stop during the British Formula One Grand Prix.
Two needed treatment at the circuit's medical centre, one for an injured thumb and the other for cuts and bruises. The third suffered a bruised foot and was treated in the team's garage.
"Of course I had to push hard for points, but without doubt I braked too late in the pit lane," Kobayashi said.
"The front wheels locked, I couldn't control the car, and this is how I overshot the pit box. I am terribly sorry this happened, and I hope the three mechanics I hit get well soon."
Swiss team Sauber suffered a miserable afternoon.
Kobayashi finished out of the points in 11th place, while Mexican team mate Sergio Perez had to retire after clashing with Williams driver Pastor Maldonado. (Reporting by Keith Weir)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.