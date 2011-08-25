SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 25 Seven times Formula One champion Michael Schumacher celebrated the 20th anniversary of his grand prix debut at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Thursday.

The following factbox details the 42-year-old German's Formula One records and compares his career longevity to other greats of the sport.

- - - -

RECORDS

Most wins - 91

Most titles - seven

Most pole positions - 68

Most points - 1,473

Most wins in a single season - 13 (2004)

Most podium finishes - 154

Most consecutive podium finishes - 19 (2001/02)

Most wins at the same grand prix - 8 (France 1994/95/97/98/01/02/04/06)

Most wins from pole position - 40

Most fastest laps - 76

Most hat-tricks (pole, win, fastest lap) - 22

Most successive points finishes - 24

- - - -

Schumacher made his debut at Spa on Aug. 25, 1991 and is the only driver to have a career spanning 20 years in the sport, although the German did have a break from the sport, missing three consecutive seasons from 2007 until his return in 2010.

Other lengthy Formula One careers (* denotes drivers who also had a break from the sport):

Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) 1993-present

Graham Hill (Britain) 1958-1975

Riccardo Patrese (Italy) 1977-1993

Jack Brabham (Australia) 1955-1970

Nigel Mansell* (Britain) 1980-1995

Niki Lauda* (Austria) 1971-1985

Andrea de Cesaris (Italy) 1980-1994

David Coulthard (Britain) 1994-2008

Alain Prost* (France) 1980-1993