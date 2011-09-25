Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
By Ossian Shine
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Michael Schumacher's Singapore Grand Prix came to a premature halt on Sunday when the seven-times Formula One champion crashed heavily on lap 30.
The German's Mercedes shunted the back of Sergio Perez's Sauber between turn seven and eight of the floodlit street circuit, and flipped up at the front before slamming into the barriers.
"I was just about to dive inside...and at the moment I was about to go inside he lifted off the throttle to get prepared for his braking that I didn't anticipate to be so early. So it was a shame," Schumacher told reporters.
The safety car was deployed, with world champion Sebastian Vettel leading for Red Bull, as marshals cleared up debris on the track.
Mexican rookie Perez had been battling Schumacher's team mate Nico Rosberg for seventh place when the pair tangled on the first turn, allowing Schumacher to catch up.
The 42-year-old German was unhurt and swiftly leapt from his car before walking back to the garages.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.