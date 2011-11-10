By Alan Baldwin
ABU DHABI Nov 10 Michael Schumacher
denied on Thursday that he was in discussions with Mercedes to
extend his contract beyond next season.
"According to some journalists, yes," the seven-times
Formula One champion, who made his comeback last season at the
age of 41 and after three years out, told reporters at the Abu
Dhabi grand prix.
"The reality, no.
"I need a little bit more time to see sort of about myself
and how we are heading and some more input to see whether that
is what I want or not."
Mercedes announced earlier that Schumacher's team mate Nico
Rosberg had agreed a new deal keeping him at the team beyond
2013.
Schumacher said he was happy for Rosberg, considering it the
most logical decision and was himself thinking only of this year
and next.
"It is clear that it doesn't change at all my own thinking
and process of having the way that decides the future," he
added.
German media had already reported that Schumacher, who will
be racing again for Mercedes next year, had negotiated an
extension.
Schumacher, who notched up five successive titles with
Ferrari, has not been back on the podium since he retired from
Formula One as a Ferrari driver in 2006.
However, the most successful driver the sport has ever
witnessed has shaken off the rust and shown notable improvement
in form this season although the Mercedes has not been quick
enough to challenge Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari for victories.
How good the car turns out to be next year, and how quickly
the team can progress to becoming race winners and title
contenders, is likely to be a factor in Schumacher's decision.
"In the end yes there will be something, but most important
is - do I feel it? Do I want it or not? That is something we
will find out in the future. Not right now," Schumacher said.
