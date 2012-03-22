By Abhishek Takle
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 22
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 22 Mercedes need to do a
better job to convert their qualifying speed into race pace,
Michael Schumacher said at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Thursday.
The seven times Formula One world champion, who retired with
a gearbox failure in Melbourne last weekend while running as
high as third place, felt fifth was the highest he could have
finished in the Australian season-opener.
Schumacher had qualified fourth while team mate Nico Rosberg
started seventh. The younger German was fourth at one point but
fell back through the field to finish 12th.
"We certainly understood in Melbourne that we have to do a
better job in terms of race pace. I don't think we would have
been able to achieve a podium in Melbourne, despite going all
the way through," said the 43-year-old Schumacher.
"Nevertheless, we have good ideas how to improve on what we
learned from Melbourne."
"Whether that means we're going to be on the podium or not,
that's another story because you obviously have at least four
cars which are very strong, with two McLarens, two Red Bulls and
then you have quite a big group of cars which are very close to
each other," Schumacher said.
Schumacher, in the third year of his comeback but yet to
stand on the podium since he retired from Ferrari in 2006, also
said that the gearbox problem had been fixed.
"We did quite a few thousand kilometers in winter testing
and never had this issue. We understood it though, and fixed
it," he said.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Alan Baldwin)