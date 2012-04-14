By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 14
SHANGHAI, April 14 Michael Schumacher refused to
tempt fate on Saturday after returning to the front row of the
Formula One starting grid for the first time since 2006 and at
the same circuit where he took his 91st and last win that year.
Asked if he felt he was closing the circle and was capable
of picking up where he left off by winning again in China, the
seven times world champion smiled: "I'll tell you tomorrow."
The former Ferrari ace, now 43, has not stood on the podium
since he ended three years of retirement to come back with
Mercedes in 2010.
Since then he has had to put up with critics saying he was
over the hill, would never again be a winner, had lost his touch
and was in danger of damaging his legacy as the sport's most
successful driver of all time.
He has looked rusty at times in the last two years but
rarely, if at all, has he shown self-doubt or wavered in the
belief that he can return to the top of the podium if given the
tools to do the job.
Now Mercedes are coming up with what he needs.
On Saturday, the German was third fastest but moved up to
the second slot on the front row alongside compatriot and team
mate Nico Rosberg after McLaren's Lewis Hamilton was handed a
five place penalty for a gearbox change.
"When you are in difficulties, you know what it means to get
out of that. It needs patience and focus and that's what we all
had. And now we are taking the fruits from all the work and
effort we put in," said Schumacher.
MORE ENTHUSIASTIC
The German's contract ends this year but team principal Ross
Brawn, who followed him from Benetton to Ferrari and then
brought him to Mercedes, set no limits.
"We have been consistent in believing that Michael can
continue to produce the results we've all seen in his career,"
he told reporters. "It was a fact that we've not had a good
enough car.
"I think it's great for the team, it's great for him and for
Formula One. To see Michael Schumacher up there is a great bonus
for Formula One as a sport generally.
"Michael's second period in Formula One is... viewed
differently by the public," added the Briton. "They are more
enthusiastic to see him do well."
Schumacher was dominant in the early years of the last
decade, winning five titles in a row with Ferrari and setting
record after record without real rivals in what some dubbed
'Formula Yawn'.
"With the results he had in his first career it became
almost automatic," said Brawn, who was Ferrari technical
director in that golden age for the Italian glamour team.
"And like any sport when someone is dominating it like
Michael was able to, people get used to it and it's not so
exciting. But seeing Michael back on the front row is great for
him and the sport.
"To have two drivers in there, with Nico, is for us just
sensational."
Mercedes have yet to find the race pace to match their
obvious speed in qualifying, with only one point from the first
two races after struggling to get the tyres to work in a tight
performance window.
They have been working hard to resolve that, however, while
also seeing off a protest from rivals Lotus over their
controversial rear wing. If they can build on Rosberg's pole,
Schumacher could be around for some time longer.
"Everything is completely open," said Brawn. "If it feels
right for him and it feels right for us, and things are going
well, then why would we want to stop? But we've got a long way
to go before we get there.
"It won't be a difficult decision I'm sure, but it's far too
early to get into speculation about what it's going to be."
