MANAMA, April 22 Michael Schumacher will have a
five-place penalty on the starting grid for the Bahrain Formula
One Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change, his Mercedes
team said on Sunday.
The 43-year-old German, who retired from the previous
Chinese Grand Prix after starting on the front row, qualified
only 17th on Saturday after a problem with his rear wing system
and drops to 22nd.
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado also has a five place penalty
for a similar gearbox change on his Williams. He should start
next to Schumacher.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer.)