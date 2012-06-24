VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 Michael Schumacher was
taken by surprise on Sunday after ending up on the Formula One
podium for the first time in nearly six years.
The sport's most successful driver, with seven championships
and 91 race wins under his belt, finished third for Mercedes in
the European Grand Prix in Valencia to remind himself how it
felt to spray champagne in the sunshine.
The German who retired from glamour team Ferrari in 2006 and
then started a comeback in 2010, was able to savour at long last
an achievement that some of his critics felt last year was
frankly beyond him.
Now 43, he became the oldest driver on the podium since
Australian triple champion Jack Brabham finished second in
Britain in 1970 at the age of 44.
In 2010 Schumacher had talked of chasing more titles and
race wins but when the podium finally came calling after 45
comeback races without a top three finish, it took him a while
to realise.
"I didn't actually think about a podium at all at the end of
the race," he told reporters after standing on it alongside
Ferrari's race winner Fernando Alonso and former Ferrari
champion Kimi Raikkonen, now with Lotus.
To make it even sweeter, Ferrari sent up Alonso's race
engineer Andrea Stella to join them - the Italian having
previously worked with both Raikkonen and Schumacher at the
Italian team.
"It was crossing the line that I asked my guys 'Where did we
finish?' I saw (Australian Mark) Webber's pit board and close to
the end it showed him eighth and seventh and I knew I was one
place ahead of that one," said Schumacher.
"And then the boys told me 'That's third, that's podium'. I
can't believe that. It's something I didn't really expect. You
sort of lose count, because I was pretty busy in the last stages
of the race," said the German.
His last previous podium came in China in October 2006,
which was also his last win.
DOMINANT YEARS
There was a time, at the height of Schumacher's domination
with Ferrari in the early years of the millennium, when his
absence from the podium provided a talking point.
In those days he would automatically raise trophies and head
for the post-race news conference, but on Sunday he seemed to
have forgotten some of the old routines.
Asked to address the cameras in his own language, he spoke
in English briefly before realising his mistake.
"It's just a wonderful feeling to be back after such a long
time. We were a couple of times close to it," he said.
"It happened in a pretty spectacular way on a track where it
is difficult to pass but due to various strategies and
differences on track it was pretty exciting and that's obviously
the best way.
"If you manage the way I did today to jump the podium
unexpectedly makes you extra happy," he declared.
Before Valencia, Schumacher had scored a measly two points
this season while team mate and compatriot Nico Rosberg had won
in China.
His last three races had ended in retirement - of the
mechanical sort - with five failures to finish in seven starts.
Mercedes had promised to deliver a car worthy of his talents
and they did so on Sunday.
"I think this year's been frustrating because he's been in a
position from his perspective to have done that (be on the
podium) more than once this year and we've not given him the
opportunity," said team principal Ross Brawn.
"Today we gave him the opportunity, we recovered from a
strategic point of view because we weren't looking too good at
the beginning of the race and he showed what he can do."
Schumacher, being Schumacher, inevitably brought a whiff of
controversy to the proceedings with his third place remaining
unconfirmed until hours after the race amid suggestions he had
used his DRS rear wing illegally under yellow flags in the
closing laps.
After examing video evidence, stewards - one of them former
Ferrari driver Mika Salo of Finland - decided he was in the
clear.
"The team and myself have been criticised here and there,
particularly lately," Schumacher had said earlier.
"This is the best way to answer criticism, to go back and
deliver as we did today, and therefore I'm proud, thankful and
very excited."
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by John Mehaffey)