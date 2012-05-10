By Alan Baldwin
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 10 Michael Schumacher has denied
frustration lay behind his criticism of Formula One tyre
supplier Pirelli and said he was happy to have opened a wider
debate about where the sport was heading.
The seven times world champion has said the characteristics
of the tyres had forced drivers to be more strategic and manage
the rubber rather than being able to race flat out every lap.
"They are so peaky and so special that we don't put the cars
or ourselves to the limit," he had complained after a test in
Italy last week.
"We drive like on raw eggs and don't want to stress the
tyres at all," added the 43-year-old German.
The Mercedes driver told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix
on Thursday that he wanted to open a broader debate about "the
principle of how Formula One should be.
"I am quite happy that we have initiated a discussion about
how much influence one or another part should have in Formula
One," he added.
"It is certainly nothing to do with me being 'frustrated'
because I haven't really been frustrated. I did a good race (in
Bahrain) and came from 22nd and finished 10th which I think was
a positive result."
Schumacher, winner of 91 races and the most successful
driver in the history of the sport, has not been on the podium
since he started his comeback with Mercedes in 2010.
"It's nothing to me, it's a general discussion that I wanted
clearly to start to happen," he said.
Schumacher won his last five titles at Ferrari with
Bridgestone, who were particularly close to the Italian team, at
a time when races were more like a series of flat-out sprints
between pitstops.
The Japanese manufacturer quit the sport at the end of 2010
and Pirelli returned as sole supplier.
The Italian tyres are very different, with Pirelli saying
they were asked to make sure they degraded more quickly to liven
up racing and add another strategic element to the mix.
With drivers having to use two different compounds in a
race, and their pace slowed by wear at different stages of the
grand prix, there is now a premium on tyre management.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)