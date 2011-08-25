By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
Schumacher looked back with pride and pleasure, and maybe just a
twinge of regret, on a Formula One career spanning 20
extraordinary years on Thursday.
All in all, the most successful -- and controversial -- of
modern racing drivers declared his conscience to be clean.
The 42-year-old German, who won his record seven
championships with Benetton and Ferrari, took centre stage at a
news conference at the Belgian Grand Prix circuit where he made
his race debut for the Jordan team on Aug. 25, 1991.
Sitting alongside current world champion Sebastian Vettel,
Schumacher expressed astonishment that he was still around.
"It is an unusual situation and certainly not something to
be expected from the beginning," said the smiling Mercedes
driver, who took three years out before making his comeback last
season.
"Certainly I guess in every person's career...you take a
summary, you almost make an account," he added when asked if he
had any regrets.
"I have to say in my case, taking the 20 years, taking
everything that I've been doing...certainly going backwards, I
would do certain things differently.
"But then in life you have to make some mistakes in order to
understand it is a mistake and to sort of set your guidelines,"
continued Schumacher.
"All in all, I guess the vest that I'm wearing, that I'm
wearing inside me, is pretty white and I'm pretty happy about
this. I don't have many regrets and overall, I certainly feel
very excited and proud of what has happened."
DARK SIDE
Schumacher's records, cemented during his period of
dominance with Ferrari from 2000 to 2005, include 91 race wins
and 68 pole positions.
The darker side to his legacy includes trying to shunt
Canadian Jacques Villeneuve off the track in the 1997 title
decider, clashes with British favourite Damon Hill and a 2006
Monaco Grand Prix qualifying debacle when he 'parked' his car at
the Rascasse corner to prevent rival Fernando Alonso taking pole
position.
Although Schumacher was all smiles on Thursday, he
recognised in an interview with F1 Racing magazine that he
"sometimes went over the edge" in his battles with Hill.
Ross Brawn, the Mercedes team boss who was his technical
director at Ferrari, said Schumacher's actions were simply
symptomatic of his intensely competitive streak.
"It's not an excuse, because I wish the things that happened
hadn't happened," Brawn told the magazine. "But sometimes a
switch flicks the wrong way and drivers do things they
shouldn't.
"Rascasse just had no logic because we had a fantastic car
and whether we were on pole or not, with the pitstops we could
have won that race easily," added the Briton. "It's just that
this trigger went again.
"There are things that he shouldn't have done, and he
reflects on the fact he shouldn't have done them, but that is
one of the ingredients of a genius."
Schumacher's fellow drivers were happy to pay him their
respects while reminiscing about the impact he had made on their
lives and careers.
"I think the first time I was in touch with Michael was 1991
or 1992, probably as a toy car in kindergarten," grinned Red
Bull's champion Vettel, who was barely four when Schumacher made
his debut.
"Obviously I have a lot of respect...he was the hero of my
childhood. I can't give you (Schumacher) too much credit now,
but I think he's an okay driver."
