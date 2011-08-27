By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
promised a full investigation on Saturday after a wheel came off
Michael Schumacher's car before he had completed a single lap in
qualifying for his 20th anniversary race in Formula One.
The seven times world champion, the sport's most successful
driver who made his grand prix debut at Spa in 1991, had been on
track for only 91 seconds before the incident pitched his car
into the tyre wall.
"We need to look at exactly what happened but it would
appear there was something amiss with the right rear wheel
attachment and we need to go through it carefully tonight to
ensure there can be no repeat," said team principal Ross Brawn.
Unsurprisingly, race stewards granted a Mercedes request for
Schumacher to be allowed to start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix
despite not having set a qualifying time and the 42-year-old
German will line up last on the grid.
"Obviously I would have wished for a different end to
today's qualifying, but it is difficult to drive on three wheels
-- even if I should have the experience to do this in Spa," he
said.
He was alluding to a 1998 collision with McLaren's David
Coulthard at the same Belgian circuit when the Scot, about to be
lapped, slowed in heavy spray on the racing line and
Schumacher's Ferrari crashed into the back of him.
The Ferrari limped back to the pits on three wheels with
Schumacher angrily accusing Coulthard of trying to kill him and
trying to force his way into the McLaren garages to confront his
rival.
The veteran was in a more understanding mood on Saturday,
with Mercedes celebrating his career milestone in their
motorhome with German beer and sausages.
"Seriously, this is certainly something that should not
occur, but then this is also Formula One," he said of the
incident. "We are working at the highest level but still things
can happen."
Schumacher said he had apologised to the team initially
because he had been unsure what had happened.
"Then I saw the wheel off the car and understood the reason
why I had lost control."
