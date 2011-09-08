By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 8
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Michael Schumacher still
has what it takes to be a winner and silence the critics, says
Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali.
The seven-times world champion, who won five of his titles
with Ferrari before retiring in 2006, has struggled to be
competitive in his comeback with Mercedes.
Now 42, the German has not stood on the Formula One podium
since 2006 and has faced increased criticism from pundits who
say he is over the hill.
"I would say that Michael, knowing him quite well, he has
not changed his approach in the way that he is doing his job
now," Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali told Reuters in an
interview ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Schumacher is a six-times winner at Monza, five times with
Ferrari.
"Honestly, I can see him fighting for something important if
he has a great car," added the Ferrari boss.
"The difference from the past is that we were used to having
only two drivers that were fighting. Now in this period we have
four or five drivers that really, if you give them the same car,
can challenge to be the winner."
Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel has won seven of
12 races so far this season but both McLaren drivers Lewis
Hamilton and Jenson Button have won twice each while Ferrari's
Fernando Alonso was triumphant in Britain.
Red Bull's Mark Webber, while yet to win this year, has
taken pole positions and repeated podium places.
Schumacher's best result to date this year has been fourth
place in Canada.
"Knowing him, the more you criticise him, the more he will
want to show to everyone that he doesn't deserve that," said
Domenicali.
"I think that if he has the chance to have a great car, I'm
sure that he will show once again (what he can do).
"Seven world titles mean something. I think that to win
another title is difficult considering the conditions around but
to show that he is still a top driver, I think that he will be
there."
