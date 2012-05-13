BARCELONA May 13 Michael Schumacher was given a
five-place penalty on the starting grid for the Monaco Grand
Prix after the German crashed into Bruno Senna at the Spanish
Grand Prix on Sunday.
Schumacher, seven times world champion, could be heard
branding Brazilian Senna an "idiot" on his team radio after the
crash but race stewards found him at fault.
The showcase Monaco Grand Prix, which Schumacher has won
five times in his career, is on May 27. Overtaking on the tight
and twisty circuit is extremely difficult, putting a premium on
grid position.
Schumacher, who drives for Mercedes, and Senna of Williams
both had to retire after the crash on lap 13 of 66 at the
Circuit de Catalunya.
Schumacher, 43, has failed to recapture past glories since
coming out of retirement in 2010. He has picked up only two
points from five races this season while team mate Nico Rosberg
won in China last month.
Williams' driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela won the grand
prix, giving his team their first victory since 2004.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)