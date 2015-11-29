ABU DHABI, Nov 29 The 2015 Formula One season in numbers after the final race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday: - - - - Wins (19 races): Mercedes 16, Ferrari 3. Lewis Hamilton 10 (Australia, China, Bahrain, Canada, Britain, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Russia, U.S.) Nico Rosberg 6 (Spain, Monaco, Austria, Mexico, Brazil, Abu Dhabi) Sebastian Vettel 3 (Malaysia, Hungary, Singapore) - - Wins in a row: Hamilton 3, Rosberg 3 - - Pole positions: Mercedes 18, Ferrari 1 Hamilton 11 (Australia, Malaysia, China, Bahrain, Monaco, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, Italy) Rosberg 7 (Spain, Japan, Russia, U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Abu Dhabi) Vettel 1 (Singapore) - - Poles in a row: Hamilton 7, Rosberg 6 - - One-two finishes: Mercedes 12* (Australia, China, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Belgium, Japan, U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Abu Dhabi) *Formula One record - - Front-row lockouts: Mercedes 15* *Formula One record - - Fastest laps Hamilton 8, Rosberg 5, Daniel Ricciardo 3, Kimi Raikkonen 2, Vettel 1. - - Podium appearances: Hamilton 17, Rosberg 15, Vettel 13, Raikkonen, 3, Valtteri Bottas 2, Felipe Massa 2, Ricciardo 2, Daniil Kvyat 1, Sergio Perez 1, Romain Grosjean 1. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)