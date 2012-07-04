By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 Bruno Senna will celebrate a
number of firsts at Silverstone this Sunday but probably not the
one he wants more than any other.
The Brazilian, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton,
will start a British Formula One Grand Prix for the first time
and also become the first Senna to drive a Williams in the
team's home race.
Ayrton, winner at Silverstone in 1988 with McLaren, died in
a Williams in 1994 in only his third race for the former
champions.
The first Bruno really wants is on the results sheet and
that looked an impossible dream at the start of the season. The
success of Venezuelan team mate Pastor Maldonado in the Spanish
Grand Prix from pole position in May changed everything.
"Of course there's something I really want which is to win a
race," he told Reuters, one of the team's sponsors, at their
London headquarters on Wednesday.
"But we have to be patient. It's Pastor's second season and
he had the whole of last year to learn, to make mistakes and to
develop himself. And he's very well integrated with the team and
his engineer.
"It's difficult to see from the outside just how important
that really is."
Senna entered Formula One in 2010 with the struggling
Spanish HRT team but had to sit out the British Grand Prix that
year to make way for well-funded Japanese Sakon Yamamoto.
In 2011, he was a reserve at Renault and only got his chance
to race from the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August when
Germany's Nick Heidfeld was dropped.
He has had some good races this season with Williams,
including a sixth place from 23rd on the grid in a wet Malaysia
in March and a seventh in China. He has scored in four of his
eight starts this year.
Maldonado has nonetheless out-scored him 29 points to 16.
GOOD CAR
"When you know you have a good car, and we know we have a
good car, it's always a question of knowing how to pace yourself
during the weekend. Like Pastor did. He just pushed as hard as
he could and he reaped the benefit," said Senna.
"Hopefully we can have a good strong weekend and then get
onto the podium and deep into the top 10 and get some strong
points. That's what really matters. I think a race win in my
first full season would be the dream come true but for the
moment I'm very happy with scoring points."
Silverstone, a high-speed circuit he last raced on in 2008
before changes to the layout, offers him a good opportunity to
show off his talents - particularly in the wet. Williams could
be dark horses on the day.
"I think our car responds very well to lower track
temperatures so Silverstone will be like that, considering that
the weather is always a bit colder here even in the summer and
there is also the chance of rain looming over the whole
weekend," said Senna.
"Whenever it's raining it's good news for me...in the wet
you can kind of take over."
In the heat of Valencia last month, Senna was caught in a
collision with Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi, suffered a puncture,
spun, was handed a drive-through penalty and still collected a
point with 10th place.
The thought of what might have been still rankles for a
driver whose place at the team beyond this season is far from
certain, with highly-rated Finnish tester Valtteri Bottas
waiting in the wings.
"Considering where I was just before I got into the incident
with Kamui, we could have finished on the podium which is very
upsetting," said Senna.
"It's really upsetting to have (lost) the chance of
finishing on the podium for the first time but it's only ifs and
buts. When I get the car to the podium then I can be satisfied."
