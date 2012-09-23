SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Bruno Senna has been given a five-place grid penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix after his Williams team changed his gearbox ahead of Sunday's race.

The Brazilian, who damaged the gearbox when he hit a wall in qualifying on Saturday, will now start 22nd on the grid for the 14th race of the Formula One season.

Senna's team mate, Pastor Maldonado, will start second on the grid alongside McLaren's Lewis Hamilton. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Clare Fallon)