Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Bruno Senna has been given a five-place grid penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix after his Williams team changed his gearbox ahead of Sunday's race.
The Brazilian, who damaged the gearbox when he hit a wall in qualifying on Saturday, will now start 22nd on the grid for the 14th race of the Formula One season.
Senna's team mate, Pastor Maldonado, will start second on the grid alongside McLaren's Lewis Hamilton. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26