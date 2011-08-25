SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 25 Brazilian Bruno Senna hopes to be given the green light to complete the Formula One season with Renault despite being confirmed for just two races so far.

The 27-year-old nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton was handed Nick Heidfeld's race seat by the former title-winning team on Wednesday but no details were given about the terms of the deal.

"Right now I am confirmed for this race and the next race (in Italy)," Senna told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday. "But for some legal issues to be resolved they can't confirm if I am doing the rest of the year or not.

"The intentions are that I am going to do it but it still can't be confirmed," he added.

Senna joined Renault as a test and reserve driver before the start of the year after a rookie season in which he failed to score a point with struggling Hispania (HRT).

Germany's Heidfeld was himself a stand-in for Poland's Robert Kubica, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a rally accident before the season started and is still recovering.

Senna's place may depend on more than results, with French racer Romain Grosjean also rumoured to be in line for a drive once he wraps up the GP2 support series that he currently leads.

Heidfeld's lawyers are also believed to be contesting the ousting of the driver, who has scored more points after 11 races than Renault's Russian driver Vitaly Petrov.

Senna said his first race in a competitive Formula One car would be a big challenge, particularly with more than half of the season completed.

"But I have been participating in all the meetings with the engineers so I have been very much up to date with what's been going on in the team," said the Brazilian, who drove Heidfeld's car in Friday practice in Hungary last month.

"It was very useful for me to get a feel for the car and how it can go, but of course it is going to be a big uphill battle to get up to the level of these guys. They've been racing for 11 races now.

"The fact that it is here in Spa is very special," he added. "It's my favourite circuit and one that historically I have done very well at. So I am really looking forward to it. I hope I can progress fast and do a good job for these guys."

Senna drove a few demonstration laps of the Spa circuit in May, filming it on his mobile phone as he went along and driving one-handed and the wrong way downhill through the feared sweep of Eau Rouge.

"Hopefully, this time will be a bit of a more serious run," he smiled.