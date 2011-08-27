By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Brazilian
Bruno Senna dreamed of scoring his first points in Formula One
after qualifying seventh on his Renault team debut in Belgium on
Saturday.
The nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton drove for
struggling tail-enders Hispania (HRT) last season without coming
close to a top 10 finish.
Promoted from the reserve role after Renault dropped German
Nick Heidfeld, Senna went some way to answering those critics
who wrote him off after his rookie season.
"It will be a dream come true to finish in the points
tomorrow," he told a scrum of reporters crowded around him in
the team motorhome.
Senna has not had a smooth ride to Formula One, despite the
illustrious name, and he was determined to grab his latest
opportunity with both hands.
"If you look back and say 'If, if, if' then maybe it could
have been many things. If Ayrton hadn't died I would have had a
different career. 'If' won't take me anywhere," he said.
"I have just got to get on with the job that is in front of
me, and fortunately, with very little experience compared to the
guys I am competing with, I am competitive. This is good for my
self confidence."
Team mate Vitaly Petrov of Russia qualified 10th while
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, a double world champion, will line up
alongside the Brazilian in eighth place.
Senna said he was "relying on the team massively" for
guidance but showed that he could adapt quickly by revealing
that he had been wrestling with a faulty KERS system on the car.
Briton Jenson Button, the 2009 champion, was behind him in
13th place for McLaren.
"I have done a good job today so it takes some of the
question marks away," said Senna, who is confirmed for just two
races with Renault pending a legal challenge by Heidfeld.
"Every time I drive the car I have to continue doing that
until I am a professional Formula One driver."
Senna was ninth in final practice but said he had not really
known what to expect in Spa's fickle conditions, although he was
confident he could shine in the wet.
"Just getting to Q3 (the final phase) was a massive, massive
victory for me," he said.
"And then I knew that I could push, especially on the last
few laps, because I had not much to lose. I didn't want to make
a mistake of going off and crashing, so in that sense I wasn't
pushing 100 percent, but I was pushing where I knew I could.
"Of course tomorrow the race is going to be a different
story, I'm not expecting to just sit in the car and go forward
and get a podium," he added.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)