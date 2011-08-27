SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Brazilian Bruno Senna dreamed of scoring his first points in Formula One after qualifying seventh on his Renault team debut in Belgium on Saturday.

The nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton drove for struggling tail-enders Hispania (HRT) last season without coming close to a top 10 finish.

Promoted from the reserve role after Renault dropped German Nick Heidfeld, Senna went some way to answering those critics who wrote him off after his rookie season.

"It will be a dream come true to finish in the points tomorrow," he told a scrum of reporters crowded around him in the team motorhome.

Senna has not had a smooth ride to Formula One, despite the illustrious name, and he was determined to grab his latest opportunity with both hands.

"If you look back and say 'If, if, if' then maybe it could have been many things. If Ayrton hadn't died I would have had a different career. 'If' won't take me anywhere," he said.

"I have just got to get on with the job that is in front of me, and fortunately, with very little experience compared to the guys I am competing with, I am competitive. This is good for my self confidence."

Team mate Vitaly Petrov of Russia qualified 10th while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, a double world champion, will line up alongside the Brazilian in eighth place.

Senna said he was "relying on the team massively" for guidance but showed that he could adapt quickly by revealing that he had been wrestling with a faulty KERS system on the car.

Briton Jenson Button, the 2009 champion, was behind him in 13th place for McLaren.

"I have done a good job today so it takes some of the question marks away," said Senna, who is confirmed for just two races with Renault pending a legal challenge by Heidfeld.

"Every time I drive the car I have to continue doing that until I am a professional Formula One driver."

Senna was ninth in final practice but said he had not really known what to expect in Spa's fickle conditions, although he was confident he could shine in the wet.

"Just getting to Q3 (the final phase) was a massive, massive victory for me," he said.

"And then I knew that I could push, especially on the last few laps, because I had not much to lose. I didn't want to make a mistake of going off and crashing, so in that sense I wasn't pushing 100 percent, but I was pushing where I knew I could.

"Of course tomorrow the race is going to be a different story, I'm not expecting to just sit in the car and go forward and get a podium," he added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)