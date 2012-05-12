By Keith Weir
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 12 Economic crisis has infected
the prestigious Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, with the track's
director saying it faced a disaster financially as cash-strapped
locals stay away.
Crowds at the Circuit de Catalunya just north of Barcelona
are down to barely half the peak of 140,000 in 2007.
Those were happier economic times before Europe felt the
full force of the global financial crisis and after Spanish
driver Fernando Alonso had won successive world championships.
Salvador Servia, director general of the circuit, said
ticket sales had matched last year's figure of 78,000 but that
would still leave local organisers nursing a sizeable loss.
"It's not enough. Here for things to go well, we have to
have 120,000 people and if it's under 100,000 it's a disaster,"
Servia told Reuters in an interview after final qualifying on
Saturday.
"Our problem is that the circuit is 80 percent owned by the
Catalan government," he added. "The government does not have
money and does not know when it will have it."
Spain is a great sporting power, home to the world soccer
champions and having produced tennis great Rafa Nadal.
But with the country mired in recession and almost one in
four people unemployed, Spanish sport is feeling the chill wind
of economic crisis.
Many of the country's soccer clubs are deep in debt and it
looks like its days of staging two Formula One races a season
are over.
TOO EXPENSIVE
Formula One venues pay the sport's commercial rights holder
a fee of millions of dollars to stage races.
As Europe has struggled, Formula One commercial head Bernie
Ecclestone has increasingly taken races to faster growing
economies in the Middle East and Asia.
Ecclestone indicated on Saturday that Barcelona and
Valencia, further down the Mediterranean coast, would start
alternating races from next season. Valencia hosts the European
Grand Prix next month.
The Catalan circuit has staged the Spanish Grand Prix every
year since 1991 and is used extensively for testing by teams.
Whoever wins in Barcelona is often seen as a strong contender to
go on and claim the title.
Servia, a former rally driver and politician, said Barcelona
would host next year's race but plans after that were less
clear.
"We have a contract until 2016 - but things can change," he
said. "We want to continue but the circumstances are not simple.
We've already started sales for 2013 - 2013 is ours," he added.
Tickets for this weekend's race range from 120 euros ($160)
to 450 euros. The lowest price has come down from 140 euros last
year but is still out of the reach of many.
"The crisis is hitting us very hard," said driver Pedro de
la Rosa, a Catalan who races for the Spanish-owned HRT team.
"I have a lot of friends who couldn't come to the grand
prix. It's too expensive. As simple as that."
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)