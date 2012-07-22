Motor racing-Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring (Hockenheim) on Sunday
Drivers Points 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 154 2. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 120 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 110 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Renault 98 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 92 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 76 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 68 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Renault 61 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 47 10. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 33 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 29 12. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 29 13. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 27 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 23 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 19 16. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams 18 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 4 18. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso 2 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0 20. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Team Lotus 0 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia 0 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia 0 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0 24. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT 0
Constructors Points 1. RedBull - Renault 230 2. Ferrari 177 3. McLaren - Mercedes 160 4. Lotus - Renault 159 5. Mercedes 105 6. Sauber - Ferrari 80 7. Williams - Renault 47 8. Force India - Mercedes 46 9. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 6 10. Caterham - Renault 0 11. Marussia - Cosworth 0 12. HRT - Cosworth 0
LONDON, Feb 20 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula One team mates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.
LONDON, Feb 20 Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.