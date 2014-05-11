INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 100 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 97 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 49 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 45 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 39 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 37 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 34 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 23 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 20 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 20 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 17 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 12 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 4 14. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 4 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 4 16. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 18. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 19. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 20. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 22. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 197 2. RedBull - Renault 84 3. Ferrari 66 4. Force India - Mercedes 57 5. Williams-Mercedes 46 6. McLaren 43 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 8 8. Lotus - Renault 4 9. Sauber - Ferrari 0 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.