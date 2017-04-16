Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 16 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 68 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 61 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 38 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 34 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 25 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 22 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 16 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 14 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 10 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 4 11. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 4 12. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 3 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 2 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 2 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber 0 16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 19. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 Constructors Points 1. Ferrari 102 2. Mercedes 99 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 47 4. Force India - Mercedes 17 5. Williams-Mercedes 16 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 12 7. Haas - Ferrari 8 8. Renault 2 9. Sauber - Ferrari 0 10. McLaren 0
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.