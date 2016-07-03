Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 3 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 153 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 142 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 96 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 96 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 88 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 72 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 54 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 39 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 38 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 22 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 22 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 20 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 18 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 295 2. Ferrari 192 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 168 4. Williams-Mercedes 92 5. Force India - Mercedes 59 6. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 36 7. McLaren 32 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 6 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.