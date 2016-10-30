Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 349 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 330 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 239 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 192 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 178 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 175 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 85 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 85 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 60 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 52 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 51 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 38 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 679 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 422 3. Ferrari 370 4. Force India - Mercedes 145 5. Williams-Mercedes 136 6. McLaren 74 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 55 8. Haas - Ferrari 29 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.