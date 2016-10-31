Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 349 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 330 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 242 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 187 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 178 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 177 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 85 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 85 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 60 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 52 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 51 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 38 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 679 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 427 3. Ferrari 365 4. Force India - Mercedes 145 5. Williams-Mercedes 136 6. McLaren 74 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 55 8. Haas - Ferrari 29 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.