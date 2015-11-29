Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 381 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 322 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 278 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 150 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 136 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 121 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 95 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 92 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 78 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 58 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 51 12. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 49 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 27 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 27 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 18 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 16 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 9 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 20. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia 0 21. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 703 2. Ferrari 428 3. Williams-Mercedes 257 4. RedBull - Renault 187 5. Force India - Mercedes 136 6. Lotus - Mercedes 78 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 67 8. Sauber - Ferrari 36 9. McLaren 27 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari