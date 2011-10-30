Oct 30 Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi on Sunday

Drivers Points C1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 374 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 240 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 227 4. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 221 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 202 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 98 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 75 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 70 9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 36 10. Nick Heidfeld (Germany) Renault 34 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 30 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 27 13. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 26 14. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 21 15. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 15 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 14 17. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 4 18. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 2 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1 20. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) Sauber 0 21. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 0 22. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 0 24. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 0 25. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 0 26. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0 27. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 0 28. Karun Chandhok (India) Team Lotus 0

Constructors Points C1. RedBull - Renault 595 2. McLaren - Mercedes 442 3. Ferrari 325 4. Mercedes 145 5. Renault 72 6. Force India - Mercedes 51 7. Sauber - Ferrari 41 8. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 41 9. Williams - Cosworth 5 10. Lotus - Renault 0 11. HRT - Cosworth 0 12. Virgin - Cosworth 0

