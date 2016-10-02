EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 288 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 265 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 204 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 160 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 153 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 147 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 80 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 74 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 50 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 42 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 41 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 30 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 19 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 553 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 359 3. Ferrari 313 4. Force India - Mercedes 124 5. Williams-Mercedes 121 6. McLaren 62 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 47 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.